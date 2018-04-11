Wayland Gets A Meson Build System Port
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 11 April 2018 at 12:54 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Following this week's Wayland 1.15 launch, there are now patches on the floating list to add Meson build system support to Wayland-Protocols.

For complementing Wayland' Autotools build system, longtime GNOME developer Emmanuele Bassi is proposing Meson support for Wayland, beginning with Wayland-Protocols.

Besides Meson being the hot trend right now for build systems among Linux/open-source projects, Bassi is hoping the Meson'ized Wayland will be beneficial to projects depending upon Wayland and already using Meson too, like GNOME's Mutter compositor. Bassi noted, "The added benefit for adding Meson support is that projects using Meson and depending on wayland-protocols can use the subproject functionality to always pull the latest version of the protocols without necessarily updating their build environment."

Given the simplicity of Wayland-Protocols, the Meson port is relatively light at under 100 lines. Presumably this will land well in time for the next release as it's unlikely to receive any opposition from upstream developers given the heavy overlap with the GNOME/X.Org communities that have been transitioning already to Meson support. But for now that build system support can be found on the mailing list.
