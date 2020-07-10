Wayland-Info Spun From Weston Code For Offering Wayland Helper Tool
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 10 July 2020 at 03:12 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Wayland's Weston compositor has provided a weston-info utility to display information on supported Wayland extensions and versioning along with other details of the Wayland compositor environment. That utility is now being spun out as wayland-info as a Wayland compositor-agnostic utility for displaying this information.

Olivier Fourdan of Red Hat has been working on spinning out weston-info as wayland-info for serving as its own standalone utility while some other common Wayland utilities/examples may end up being added to its source tree as well, akin to mesa-utils.

The idea of wayland-info was tossed around some four years ago but never materialized until now for providing this compositor-agnostic tool. More details on the wayland-info inauguration via this mailing list thread.
