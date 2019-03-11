Wayland-Spun Firefox Is Being Given More Time To Get Ready For Fedora 30

Fedora 30 is aiming to ship with the Wayland native version of Firefox by default rather than relying upon XWayland. This Wayland-native Firefox has long been offered in the Fedora repository but not used as the default browser. While it's not all squared away yet, more time has been granted to get it ready for this spring update to Fedora.
The "Firefox Wayland by default" change is currently among the list of incomplete changes for Fedora 30. While past the deadline, the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) is letting this feature still land if it won't end up delaying the Fedora 30 beta milestone.
FESCo ruled, "FESCo would like to see this Change land if it would not delay the Beta release. The standard blocker/exception review will make the final call. If it does not land in F30 Beta, this Change is Deferred to F31."
Here's to hoping the change will be ready in time for Fedora 30 and not have to wait until Fedora 31 in the fall. But should it be delayed, those wanting to can still switch to this X11-free version via the firefox-wayland package.
