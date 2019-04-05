Wayland's Current Release Manager Is Stepping Down, Following Samsung's Open-Source Drama

Derek Foreman, formerly of Samsung Research (Open-Source Group), who had been serving as the release manager of Wayland and the Weston compositor for the past number of release cycles is stepping down from his role.
Derek is following the likes of Bryce Harrington (also formerly of Samsung Research) and Kristian Høgsberg (Wayland founder) in stepping aside from release management duties. In the case of Derek he simply wrote, "I no longer have as much time to dedicate to this as I used to, so I think it would be best if someone else could take over managing the releases for Weston and Wayland."
Derek had been employed by Samsung Research for the past half-decade where he worked heavily on Wayland/Weston but was let go in February from the Korean company.
For those that don't recall, back in October we were first to report at Phoronix of Samsung's Open-Source Group reportedly shutting down. Samsung Research tried to play down the role of the OSG, but the case has indeed played out and many of those upstream open-source developers are no longer employed by the company... Since then, for Wayland in particular, Samsung's public contributions to Wayland/Weston have dried up.
So far Wayland developer Simon Ser of Intel has volunteered to step up as the new Wayland release manager if the community is interested.
