The Latest Proposal For Wayland Content Protection Protocol (HDCP)

Over the past year alone there have been multiple attempts at delivering a content protection protocol for Wayland to handle the likes of HDCP (High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection). From Intel there is the latest protocol proposal out today.
Ankit Nautiyal who previously brought up a HDCP content protection protocol for Wayland has now sent out a patch with the proposed protocol. This is different from the Collabora-developed secure-output protocol that at a high level offers a similar aim but differs in its implementation. The Intel "content_protection_unstable_v1" Content-Protection protocol leaves more work up to the clients and is based at the display connector level and requires all connectors to support the content protection standard.
This Wayland content protection protocol is focused on the likes of HDCP 1.4/2.2. More details on this protocol proposal via the Wayland mailing list.
