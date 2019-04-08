Wayland Has A Color Manager Calibration Protocol In The Works
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 15 April 2019 at 01:54 AM EDT. Add A Comment
The latest Wayland protocol in the works is a color manager calibration protocol.

This experimental protocol is designed to allow a compositor to calibrate a given output, an interface for a calibration/profiling application to send the needed colors to the display, an interface to inform the application of the display depth, setting a specific color on an output, loading an ICC profile for a compositor, and saving the last profile loaded.

Those interested in Wayland protocols and/or the area of display color management can check out this proposed experimental addition to Wayland via the mailing list. This is the initial volley of the proposal and will likely be some revisions before it's accepted into the Wayland Protocols tree let alone implementations of it by the prominent compositors.
