The Wayland Book Is Now Freely Available
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 5 May 2020 at 06:49 AM EDT. 6 Comments
For those wanting to learn more about the inner-workings of Wayland and its architecture, The Wayland Book is now freely available for all to learn from for moving past the X11 world on the Linux desktop.

Drew DeVault, the mastermind behind the Sway compositor and WLROOTS library, wrote The Wayland Book covering its protocol, libwayland library, XDG Shell, and various other aspects of Wayland for encouraging Wayland development.

Drew previously published The Wayland Book but was behind a paywall. He announced today though it's now freely available in full and under the CC-BY-SA license.

Those wishing to enjoy this free Wayland resource can view this Wayland development book, which currently stands at twelve chapters, on Wayland-Book.com.
