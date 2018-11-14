Collabora Revives Work On Alpha Compositing Protocol For Wayland

Collabora's Scott Anderson has revived work on the alpha compositing protocol for Wayland, which is based upon the work done by Google on this functionality for Chromium on Wayland.
The Wayland Alpha Compositing Protocol is intended to control the alpha compositing and blending of surface contents within a Wayland environment. This experimental protocol allows for advanced blending and alpha operations on Wayland surfaces (wl_surface) and Google's work on it dates back at least two years.
The revised protocol working its way towards upstream Wayland-Protocols has some clarifications to the expected implementations, adds protocol error bits, and other alterations.
Like with the explicit synchronization in Wayland-Protocols 1.17, it's great seeing more of the Google/Chromium Wayland protocol work maneuvering its way upstream.
