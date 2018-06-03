Weston Might Move To 4 Month Releases While Wayland's Maturity May Stop Timed Cycles

Derek Foreman at Samsung's Open-Source Group has initiated a formal discussion over the Wayland and Weston release schedules.
Due to the most recent Wayland/Weston release happening in April rather than their usual February release, if sticking to a six-month release cadence that means the next Wayland/Weston release will be in October.
But with Weston continuing to see frequent improvements by a multitude of developers at different organizations, Derek is seeking interest in moving from a six month release cadence down to a four month release cycle.
Moving to a four month release cycle would speed things up and potentially yield the next big Weston release in August.
But over on the Wayland side, with Wayland proper becoming "quite mature" and not receiving too much work these days, Derek is also weighing the possibility of breaking Wayland/libwayland releases from timed cycles to simply releasing when enough changes are warranted.
Feedback on these possible Wayland/Weston release changes are being sought via this mailing list thread.
