Wayland 1.20 Released With Proper FreeBSD Support, Protocol Additions

Wayland 1.20 is out today as the latest version of the reference Wayland library/support code and core protocol.
While work on the core Wayland code itself has slowed down in recent years, Wayland 1.20 is a fairly notable update. In particular, this first Wayland release in nearly one year is bringing fully upstreamed FreeBSD support. All of the FreeBSD support patches have worked their way upstream into Wayland 1.20 and it's ready to be supported with this release. There is also now FreeBSD continuous integration (CI) test coverage to ensure the FreeBSD support remains in good shape and hopefully won't regress.
Wayland 1.20 also does away with its deprecated GNU Autotools build system support in now focusing exclusively on the Meson build system. Wayland along with many other open-source projects are now all-in on Meson.
Wayland 1.20 also delivers on some protocol additions like the wl_surface.offset, wl_output.name and wl_output.description properties for identifying outputs, and more There are also various bug fixes to the Wayland library code too.
The brief Wayland 1.20 release announcement can be read on the Wayland mailing list.
