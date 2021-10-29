Wayland 1.20 Planned For Release In December
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 29 October 2021 at 05:20 AM EDT. 24 Comments
It's been nine months since the release of Wayland 1.19 while now release plans have been drafted for Wayland 1.20.

Simon Ser is looking to release Wayland 1.20 in early-to-mid December and for that to happen the Wayland 1.20 Alpha release is expected to be made in about one week, a Wayland 1.20 beta in mid-November, and to then proceed with release candidates as needed until the final release is ready.

Wayland 1.20 is a modest release since v1.19 with less than 100 commits. Among the changes coming with Wayland 1.20 are dropping the Autotools build system completely now that the Meson support is mature, renaming the default Wayland Git branch from "master" to "main", adding a type attribute to events to help with non-C language bindings, fixing CVE-2013-2003 as that eight year old CVE for libXcursor never saw its similar integer overflow fix imported into the Wayland Xcursor code, new proxy marshalling functions to address a race condition when destroying Wayland objects in a multi-threaded client, several FreeBSD compatibility fixes, the addition of wl_surface.offset, and wl_output.name and wl_output.description were added to the protocol to get the name/description without having to use the XDG-Output protocol.

The Wayland 1.20 release plans can be found on wayland-devel.
