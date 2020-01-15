Wayland 1.18 Planned For Release Next Month
Without seeing a new release of Wayland itself in nearly one year, a plan has been rolled out for having Wayland 1.18 in mid-February.

Simon Ser has stepped up to organize the Wayland 1.18 release and is planning for the alpha in one week, the Wayland 1.18 beta at month's end, and the release candidates to happen in February until the stable version is ready to ship. The release plan for Wayland 1.18 can be found on Wayland-dev.

Wayland 1.18 is adding Meson build system support, wl_global_remove has been added to the Wayland server code, the Wayland cursor code now uses memfd_create() when available to avoid a backing file or potential race condition, support for allowing compositors to set a zero output refresh rate for use-cases like virtual outputs, and various general fixes.
