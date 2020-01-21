Wayland 1.18 Alpha Released With Meson Support, Connection Sharing
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 21 January 2020 at 11:56 AM EST. 1 Comment
In meeting the plans for releasing Wayland 1.18 in February, the alpha release of this Wayland update is now available.

Wayland 1.18 is adding Meson build system support so that Autotools can be dropped in a future release, API support for allowing applications and toolkits to share the same Wayland connection, better handling over file descriptors, and wl_global_remove as a new function for mitigating race conditions with globals. There are also various test improvements, improved documentation, and various other fixes and minor improvements.

The complete list of changes as of the Wayland 1.18 Alpha can be found via the release announcement. Wayland 1.18.0 should be out around mid-February.
