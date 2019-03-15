If all goes well, the first stable updates to Wayland and the Weston compositor for 2019 will be released in just a few days.
Wayland release manager Derek Foreman has issued the release candidates for the upcoming Wayland 1.17 and Weston 6.0 reference compositor. Being past the feature freeze, these releases are mundane themselves with just a few maintenance updates on the Wayland side while Weston has just a Meson build system change and a minor DRM compositor fix.
The cycle overall though has been interesting with Weston 6.0 being a prominent update with XDG-Shell stable protocol support, the Meson build system is now preferred over Autotools, FreeRDP 2.0 updates, IVI shell improvements, output streaming via the new "remoting" plug-in, and other changes. Wayland 1.17 meanwhile has an updated wl_seat protocol, the ability to express internal server error messages, and some other alterations.
The brief RC messages can be read on Wayland-devel. If all goes well, by this time next week Wayland 1.17 and Weston 6.0 will officially have made their debut.
Add A Comment