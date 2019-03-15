Wayland 1.17 & Weston 6.0 Gear Up To Release Next Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 15 March 2019 at 06:18 AM EDT. Add A Comment
WAYLAND --
If all goes well, the first stable updates to Wayland and the Weston compositor for 2019 will be released in just a few days.

Wayland release manager Derek Foreman has issued the release candidates for the upcoming Wayland 1.17 and Weston 6.0 reference compositor. Being past the feature freeze, these releases are mundane themselves with just a few maintenance updates on the Wayland side while Weston has just a Meson build system change and a minor DRM compositor fix.

The cycle overall though has been interesting with Weston 6.0 being a prominent update with XDG-Shell stable protocol support, the Meson build system is now preferred over Autotools, FreeRDP 2.0 updates, IVI shell improvements, output streaming via the new "remoting" plug-in, and other changes. Wayland 1.17 meanwhile has an updated wl_seat protocol, the ability to express internal server error messages, and some other alterations.

The brief RC messages can be read on Wayland-devel. If all goes well, by this time next week Wayland 1.17 and Weston 6.0 will officially have made their debut.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Sway 1.0 Released For This i3-Compatible Wayland Compositor
Wayland 1.17 + Weston 6.0 Reach Beta
Wayland 1.17 & Weston 6.0 Reach Alpha, Officially Releasing Next Month
Wayland's Weston 6.0 To Support XDG-Shell Stable, Helping Apps Like MPV Video Player
Mir 1.1.1 RC1 Has Fixes For PostmarketOS, Demo Shells Using Wayland
Sway 1.0 Close To Release For This Very Promising Wayland Compositor
Popular News This Week
A DRM-Based Linux Oops Viewer Is Being Proposed Again - Similar To Blue Screen of Death
A Look At The Many Improvements & New Features In GNOME 3.32
Purism's PureOS Proclaims Convergence Success For Mobile & Desktop Support
XFS File-System Picks Up New Features With Linux 5.1 Kernel
Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ and Bitmain BM18xx Supported By Linux 5.1
Ubuntu Studio Runs Into Troubles With None Of Their Developers Having Upload Rights