Derek Foreman has announced the beta releases of Wayland 1.17 and Weston 6.0 with hopes of officially shipping these new releases this month.
Marked as Wayland 1.16.92 and Weston 5.0.92, these beta releases come with just some basic fixes with the feature freeze being well past for this cycle.
Wayland 1.17 is bringing protocol support for expressing internal server error messages, updated wl_seat protocol, and other changes.
The Weston 6.0 compositor meanwhile has XDG-Shell stable support, deprecated Autotools build support in favor of Meson, FreeRDP 2.0 updates, IVI shell enhancements, and much more.
If all goes well, Weston 6.0 and Wayland 1.17 will debut as stable around 19 March.
