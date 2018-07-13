Wayland 1.16 & Weston 5.0 Reach Alpha
Samsung's Derek Foreman has announced the alpha release of Wayland 1.16 as well as the Weston 5.0 reference compositor.

As is often the case with recent Wayland releases, they are not all that large. Wayland 1.16 Alpha does away with the deprecated wl_global definition, fixes various oddities, the Wayland code generator now supports foreign enums, and updated contribution documentation.

The Weston reference compositor continues to be much more exciting on the feature front. The Weston 5.0 Alpha adds support for hardware planes with the atomic mode-setting DRM compositor code, support for display clone mode, a monitor force-on configuration option, a new touchscreen calibrator, Etnaviv DRM support within the simple-dmabuf-drm code, the new head-based output API, various other DRM compositor updates, and more.

Wayland 1.16 / Weston 5.0 should be officially released next month while this weekend you can begin with the testing of the alphas.
