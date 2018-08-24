Wayland 1.16 Released, Likely The Last Time-Based Release, Plus Weston 5.0
Current Wayland/Weston release manager Derek Foreman of Samsung OSG today announced the release of Wayland 1.16 as well as the Weston 5.0 reference compositor.

Wayland 1.16 brings build system updates, drops the wl_buffer definition, the protocol now supports a zero physical size output, and other small work... Really nothing too major in Wayland 1.16.

Derek and other Wayland upstream developers also agree that core Wayland itself is also settling down. In fact, moving forward they plan to shift off of time-based releases for Wayland proper and will just issue new Wayland releases as needed. The Weston compositor may continue on a time-based/quarterly schedule, but Wayland has settled down a lot plus wayland-protocols being separate along with Wayland means there isn't too much of a need to keep doing those releases without many changes.

Weston 5.0 brings improvements to the libweston library, In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) shell enhancements, documentation updates, atomic mode-setting code has landed, initial display clone mode support, a new touchscreen calibrator, and a lot of other work.

Preparations on the next Weston release, Weston 6.0 (assuming there will again be API/ABI breaks), will begin in about three months.

The brief Wayland 1.16 release announcement can be read on wayland-devel.
