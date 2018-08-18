Wayland 1.16 / Weston 5.0 RC2 Released To Fix Vulnerabilities
Two release candidates of Wayland 1.16 / Weston 5.0 were not originally scheduled, but it's been necessitated due to some pressing issues both with Wayland and its reference compositor.

Samsung's Derek Foreman issued these "RC2" releases on Friday rather than going straight to the official Wayland 1.16 and Weston 5.0 releases. On the Wayland front, Michael Srb found and fixed issues that could cause pointer overflows within Wayland's connection code. These overflow fixes are the only changes in this Wayland 1.15.94 (RC2) version.

Meanwhile, on the Weston 5.0 RC2 compositor front, Derek fixed a bug that could allow Wayland clients to corrupt the compositor's keyboard mapping.

Those RC2 versions are now available for testing and the official Wayland 1.16 / Weston 5.0 releases will likely happen next week.
