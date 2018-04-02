Wayland 1.15 & Weston 4.0 Release Candidates Published
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 2 April 2018 at 08:01 PM EDT. Add A Comment
WAYLAND --
Not only is there a new X.Org Server 1.20 release candidate today but the folks managing Wayland/Weston development have today announced the first release candidates of Wayland 1.15 and the Weston 4.0 reference compositor.

As we have covered previously, the Wayland 1.15 release pulls in libwayland-egl from Mesa, offers various documentation clarifications, improves Wayland-Scanner, and has some minor API additions. Meanwhile for Weston 4.0 the ABI has been bumped, leading to the big version jump. Weston 4.0 has initial atomic mode-setting support, rolls out the new input-timestamps protocol support, drops support for older versions of XDG-Shell, OpenGL high priority context support, and has a variety of other code improvements.

For today's release candidates, both Wayland 1.15 and Weston 4.0 have received a handful of fixes as outlined in the release announcements.

If all goes well, the official Weston 4.0 and Wayland 1.15 releases will occur next week on 9 April.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
A Proof-of-Concept Vulkan Window Compositor Is In the Works
Wayland's Weston Getting New Touchscreen Calibrator
Wayfire Is A New Wayland Compositor That Supports Desktop Cube, Expo & Other Plugins
Wayland 1.15 Beta Released With Weston 4.0 Beta
Purism Begins Making Their Own Wayland Compositor For The Librem 5 Smartphone
Wayland's Weston Gets Patch For High Priority GPU Support
Popular News This Week
Apple Is Looking For Linux Kernel Developers
AOMedia Announces Public Release Of AV1 Video Format
Seven Reasons To Already Get Excited For Linux 4.17, Especially For AMD/Radeon Users
Linux Gets An Open-Source VR Desktop, Built Off OpenHMD
An Important GNOME Performance Fix Has Landed
Test Driving A 64-Thread POWER9 Workstation, Initial Performance Against A 96-Core ARM