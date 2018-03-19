Wayland 1.15 Beta Released With Weston 4.0 Beta
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 19 March 2018 at 07:06 PM EDT. 1 Comment
The beta releases are available today of Wayland 1.15 and the Weston 4.0 reference compositor.

Wayland 1.15 is another relatively modest cycle. Wayland 1.15 pulls in libwayland-egl where as before that library was part of Mesa, making some semantics of Wayland more clear in the documentation, improvements to wayland-scanner, and some minor API additions.

The Wayland 1.15 Beta release today has mostly wayland-egl fixes along with some other very minor alterations.

Weston 4.0 Beta is out today and as usual that compositor-side work is much more exciting. Weston 4.0 will have initial support for atomic mode-setting, initial support for the input-timestamps protocol, dropping of the older XDG-Shell v5, and a variety of other feature additions/improvements and bug fixes.

The Weston 4.0 Beta brings support for its OpenGL renderer to create high priority contexts support for GPUs, various DRM compositor fixes, support for multiple back-ends with simple-dmabuf-drm, and other minor fixes/improvements.

More details on the Wayland mailing list. The stable Wayland 1.15.0 / Weston 4.0.0 releases are expected in April.
1 Comment

