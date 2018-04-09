Wayland 1.15 & Weston 4.0 Officially Released
Wayland 1.15 & Weston 4.0 Officially Released
Today marks the long-awaited debut of Wayland 1.15 and the Weston 4.0 reference compositor.

The Wayland 1.15 update is fairly small but comes with some API additions, now mandates in the documentation that the get_subsurface function be double-buffered to reduce rendering glitches, Wayland-Scanner improvements, LibWayland-EGL has been pulled into Libwayland rather than living in mesa, and various other improvements as outlined here.

As usual, the Weston reference compositor changes are a bit more lively. Weston 4.0 is the new version due to once again having API/ABI breakage. Weston 4.0 brings initial atomic mode-setting support, Input-Timestamps protocol support, drops the older XDG-Shell protocol revision, and has various bug fixes and many other improvements.

Overall, a nice update for a half-year worth of work in the Wayland upstream space.
