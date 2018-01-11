Ongoing Wayland/Weston release manager Bryce Harrington of Samsung's Open-Source Group has laid out plans for the next releases of Wayland and the reference Weston compositor.
It's been a half-year since the release of Wayland 1.14 and Weston 3.0, so Bryce is trying to build up interest in getting out new releases in the weeks ahead.
His proposal for getting Wayland 1.15 and Weston 4.0 out next month would be to tag an alpha release next Tuesday, 16 January, issue a beta on 30 January, the release candidate on 7 February, and to then do the official release on 14 February. Yes, that's a Valentine's Day release to celebrate Wayland 1.15 and Weston 4.0.
Bryce's proposal was laid out today on the Wayland mailing list. There's been no "killer" features landing recently in Wayland/Weston, but will be digging back through the Git commits shortly to provide a feature recap of the changes coming for these two updates.
3 Comments