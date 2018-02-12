Wayland 1.15 & Weston 4.0 Now Planned For Release In April
Wayland 1.15 and the Weston 4.0 compositor had been planned for release in February but Wayland developers decided there was still enough material on the verge of landing that they decided to delay the release. A new release schedule has now been put forward for getting these updates out in April.

Derek Foreman of the Samsung OSG has stepped up to manage this revised Wayland 1.15 / Weston 4.0 release. Now that the "high priority" work has been merged, Derek is ready to move on with wrangling the release.

His current plan is for the alpha release on 26 February, the first beta release on 19 March, and to begin the release candidates on 2 April. The release candidates would be weekly until Wayland 1.15 and Weston 4.0 are ready to ship, but if one RC is enough, these official releases would be out as soon as 9 April.

This revised release plan for the Wayland 1.15 protocol update and Weston 4.0 reference compositor can be found via Wayland-devel.
