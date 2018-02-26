Derek Foreman of Samsung's Open-Source Group has announced the alpha release of Wayland 1.15.
Wayland 1.15.0 is being prepped for release in April while now is the first alpha release with feature development wrapping up.
Wayland 1.15 isn't as exciting as the changes being worked on for Weston 4.0, but there are a few additions. Among the changes are the wl_subcompositor.get_subsurface now being documented that it's behavior is double-buffered, a new wl_display_destroy_clients() API to help compositors in cleaning up clients, wayland-scanner improvements, libwayland-egl is now part of Wayland rather than Mesa, and various other improvements.
The complete list of changes for Wayland 1.15 Alpha can be found from today's release announcement.
