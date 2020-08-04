Wayfire 0.5 Wayland Compositor Brings Latency Optimizations, More Protocols
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 4 August 2020 at 03:30 PM EDT. 6 Comments
WAYLAND --
Wayfire, a Wayland compositor inspired by the likes of Compiz with different desktop effects, is out today with a new feature release.

Perhaps most exciting with Wayfire 0.5 is the work done to improve (reduce) the latency. Wayfire now better tracks how much time it needs to draw a frame, support for the presentation time protocol, and other work. Aside from latency improvements, there are Wayland protocol additions for primary selection for allowing middle-click-paste to work plus the output-power-management protocol for better handling display output power management behavior.

Wayfire 0.5 also comes with a new "wayfire-plugins-extra" package that incorporates extra plugins like drawing water ripple-like effects on the desktop, forcing fullscreen of windows/applications, drawing lines and shapes on the screen as overlays, a desktop magnifier, and other extra features.

More details on these improvements and more for the Wayfire 0.5 Wayland compositor can be found via Wayfire.org.
6 Comments
Related News
Libinput 1.16 Released - Ready To Warn You If Your System Is Too Slow
Wayland-Utils 1.0 Relased As New Utility Package For Wayland Tools
LIBEI Yields New Effort For Emulating Input Devices In Wayland
Wayland's Weston 9.0 Reaches Alpha
Wayland's Weston Compositor Introduces Kiosk/Fullscreen Shell
Cage Wayland Compositor For Kiosk Use-Cases Updated With Direct Scan-Out, New Protocols
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Engineer Proposes "TRAMPFD" For Improving Linux Security
Eight Great Features Of Linux 5.8
Nano 5.0 Released As A Big Feature Update To This Easy-To-Use Terminal Text Editor
Kernel Developers Work To Block NVIDIA "GPL Condom" Effort Around New NetGPU Code
BootHole Blows Hole In GRUB2 Bootloader Security, Including UEFI SecureBoot
System76 Talks Up Their Forthcoming Linux Keyboard
Systemd 246 Released With Many Changes
L1d Flushing Patches Revived After It Was Rejected From Linux 5.8 As "Beyond Stupid"