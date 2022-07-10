WayVNC 0.5 VNC Server For wlroots-Based Wayland Compositors Released
WayVNC 0.5 was released on Saturday as a feature update to this VNC server for Wayland compositors leveraging the WLROOTS library.
WayVNC allows attaching to a running wlroots-based Wayland compositor and creates the necessary virtual input devices and exposes a display via the RFB protocol. including support for where the Wayland compositor is running headless.
New with the WayVNC 0.5 release is support for H.264 encoding with the OpenH264 RFB protocol extension. The OpenH264 support works with VNC clients such as TigerVNC and WLVNCC for boasting H.264 handling. The H.264 encoding can be hardware-accelerated when activated by the "--gpu" switch.
Other changes with WayVNC 0.5 include support for disabling of input if desired, UNIX sockets support, screen capturing via DMA-BUF when running in the GPU accelerated mode, and improved logging / error messages.
Downloads and more details on this Wayland VNC server via WayVNC on GitHub.
5 Comments