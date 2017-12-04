Way-Cooler Is Still Around As An i3-Inspired Wayland Compositor Written In Rust

When it comes to having an i3-compatible Wayland compositor, Sway manages to capture much of the limelight, but Way-Cooler continues to advance as an alternative compositor.
I've covered the Way-Cooler compositor in the past but in 2017 haven't had the opportunity to cover it, but over the weekend was delighted to hear that it's still advancing. Way-Cooler is a i3-inspired tiling window manager for Wayland that offers Lua-based configuration -- and to the excitement of some Phoronix readers -- is written in the Rust programming language.
Way-Cooler is currently considered in a pre-1.0 beta phase with its support for i3-style tiling, D-Bus IPC support, XWayland compatibility, and more. Still to be tackled is Awesome WM compatibility, notifications, a dedicated status bar, and more customizations.
Those wishing to learn more about the Way Cooler Wayland compositor can do so via GitHub.
