Facebook Watson & Open Cellular Rotundu Get Coreboot Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 28 June 2018 at 06:56 AM EDT. Add A Comment
COREBOOT --
Two interesting mainboards are now supported by mainline Coreboot Git.

First up is support for the Facebook Watson. I haven't been able to find much about the Watson, but appears to be one of their Open Compute Project boards. Watson is Broadwell-based and its firmware support package is derived from the Intel Camelback Mountain.

The basic details on this Facebook Watson Coreboot port can be found via this commit.

The other new Coreboot port merged also comes courtesy of Facebook engineers and is Open Cellular Rotundu support. The Open Cellular Rotundu is based upon Intel Bay Trail. OpenCellular is the two year old Facebook initiative for working on an open-source wireless access platform for offering access to a range of wireless networking standards from 2G to LTE to WiFi. The wireless access platform is to be customizable based upon deployment needs.

There hasn't been many hits publicly on this Rotundu board it too is now merged in Coreboot.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Coreboot News
Another Older ASUS Board Now Works With Coreboot, Can Be Found Refurbished $50~70
Coreboot Now Supports Directly Booting To A Linux Kernel FIT Image
Coreboot Picks Up Support For Another Eight Year Old Intel Motherboard
Coreboot 4.8 Released With 17 New Motherboards Supported
HP Elitebook 8770w Ported To Coreboot, But Need To Disassemble The Laptop For Flashing
Purism's Librem 15 v2 Laptop Now Supported By Mainline Coreboot
Popular News This Week
It Turns Out RISC-V Hardware So Far Isn't Entirely Open-Source
Systemd 239 Rolls Out With Portable Services, Merges Boot Loader Specification
Git 2.18 Released With Initial Version Of Its New Wire Protocol
GTK+ 3.24 To Deliver Some New Features While Waiting For GTK4
PulseAudio 12.0 Released With Many Improvements
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich Resigns