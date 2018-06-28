Facebook Watson & Open Cellular Rotundu Get Coreboot Support

Two interesting mainboards are now supported by mainline Coreboot Git.
First up is support for the Facebook Watson. I haven't been able to find much about the Watson, but appears to be one of their Open Compute Project boards. Watson is Broadwell-based and its firmware support package is derived from the Intel Camelback Mountain.
The basic details on this Facebook Watson Coreboot port can be found via this commit.
The other new Coreboot port merged also comes courtesy of Facebook engineers and is Open Cellular Rotundu support. The Open Cellular Rotundu is based upon Intel Bay Trail. OpenCellular is the two year old Facebook initiative for working on an open-source wireless access platform for offering access to a range of wireless networking standards from 2G to LTE to WiFi. The wireless access platform is to be customizable based upon deployment needs.
There hasn't been many hits publicly on this Rotundu board it too is now merged in Coreboot.
Add A Comment