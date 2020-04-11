Wasmtime Now Offering Go Bindings For WebAssembly On The Desktop

With the push for WebAssembly on the desktop for beautiful cross-platform support, the Wasmtime project has added Go bindings to its portfolio.
Wasmtime is the effort providing a JIT-style WebAssembly runtime and now Golang is the latest language with bindings. Wasmtime is a Byte Code Alliance project by Red Hat, Intel, and others. Wasmtime has already provided bindings for Rust, C, Python, and Microsoft .NET while Go is the latest on the list.
The Wasmtime Go support is now being offered via this repository. The Go integration is a feature of the forthcoming Wasmtime 0.16.0 milestone. The v0.16 release is also spinning off the .NET bindings to its own repository and working on other interesting changes.
It will certainly be interesting to see how Wasmtime and WebAssembly on the desktop progress this year. What do you think?
Will WebAssembly gain momentum on the desktop?— Phoronix (@phoronix) April 12, 2020
