Wasmtime 0.28 Released With C++ Embedding Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 13 June 2021 at 05:51 AM EDT. Add A Comment
In addition to the recent WebAssembly project releases of Wasmer 2.0-rc and WASM3 v0.5, the Bytecode Alliance that is made up of Intel and Mozilla and other organizations has announced Wasmtime 0.28.

Wasmtime is the work of the Bytecode Alliance that was formed back in 2019 with the idea of being able to run WebAssembly everywhere. Their main focus has been on Wasmtime as a standalone JIT-style WebAssembly runtime. With Wasmtime that led to their Cranelift code generator as a target-independent IR that is translated into the executable machine code and also written in the Rust programming language.

New this week on the Wasmtime front is the release of Wasmtime 0.28. With this new release they have redesigned the project's embedding API. Thie redesigned embedding API should have a better implementation for Rust users and also easier memory management. There is also now a C++ embedding of Wasmtime too via the wasmtime-cpp codebase. The embedding interface of Wasmtime is about allowing WebAssembly support to be embedded into applications of other programming languages. Wasmtime supports embedding WebAssembly support into applications written in Rust, C, Python, .NET, Go, Bash and now C++ as well. There also exist other unofficial language bindings / APIs for other languages too.

Besides the embedding API work and new C++ embedding implementation, there are also other API changes in this new release and other low-level code improvements.

Wasmtime 0.28 for those interested in this WebAssembly runtime can be found at GitHub.
