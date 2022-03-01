Wasmer 2.2 Released With AArch64 Improvements, SSE 4.2 Support For Singlepass
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 1 March 2022 at 12:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
Wasmer 2.2 was released on Monday for this WebAssembly (WASM) run-time that aims to "run any code on any client" with this open-source stack working across operating systems / platforms and supporting a variety of programming languages.

Wasmer remains one of the leading WASM run-times with its diverse support and focusing on areas from general desktop applications to "portable ML/AI apps."

The Wasmer 2.2 release has its Singlepass compiler now working on 64-bit Arm (AArch64) for both Linux and macOS operating systems. Singlepass is the Wasmer compiler alternative to using the Cranelift or LLVM compiler paths. Singlepass compiles code at linear time and the compilation performance is "orders of magnitude faster" than Cranelift or LLVM but with small costs to the run-time performance. Another advantage of Singlepass is that it avoids the possibility of JIT bombs.

For those with older Intel/AMD CPUs, the Singlepass compiler in Wasmer 2.2 also adds SSE 4.2 support as an alternative to its AVX paths.

In addition to Singlepass for AArch64, another 64-bit Arm addition with Wasmer 2.2 is now having official support for Apple's M1 processors. Outside of the AArch64 space, there are many bug fixes within Wasmer 2.2.

Learn more about Wasmer 2.2 and downloads via GitHub and the project site at Wasmer.io.
Add A Comment
Related News
SQLite 3.38 Released With Improved JSON Support, CLI Enhancements
Mold 1.1 High Performance Linker Brings Native LTO, RISC-V Support
OpenBLAS 0.3.20 Adds Support For Russia's Elbrus E2000, Arm Neoverse N2/V1 CPUs
Redis 7.0 Is Near With "Significant Performance Optimizations"
Rust-Written Replacement To GNU Coreutils Progressing, Some Binaries Now Faster
Eclipse OpenJ9 0.30 Released For Latest JVM Alternative
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux's getrandom() Sees A 8450% Improvement With Latest Code
Linux Developers Discuss Deprecating & Removing ReiserFS
GIMP 2.99.10 Released As "A Pretty Massive Step" Toward GIMP 3.0
Future Intel Systems To Reportedly Be Even Less Friendly For Open-Source Firmware
Red Hat Eyeing Innovative eBPF Uses For Linux's HID Subsystem
KDE Had An Exciting Week With Plasma Available On The Steam Deck, Many Fixes
FreeDOS 1.3 Released To Advance This Open-Source MS-DOS Replacement
Intel Ramps Up Linux Investment By Acquiring Linutronix