Wasmer 2.2 Released With AArch64 Improvements, SSE 4.2 Support For Singlepass

Wasmer 2.2 was released on Monday for this WebAssembly (WASM) run-time that aims to "run any code on any client" with this open-source stack working across operating systems / platforms and supporting a variety of programming languages.
Wasmer remains one of the leading WASM run-times with its diverse support and focusing on areas from general desktop applications to "portable ML/AI apps."
The Wasmer 2.2 release has its Singlepass compiler now working on 64-bit Arm (AArch64) for both Linux and macOS operating systems. Singlepass is the Wasmer compiler alternative to using the Cranelift or LLVM compiler paths. Singlepass compiles code at linear time and the compilation performance is "orders of magnitude faster" than Cranelift or LLVM but with small costs to the run-time performance. Another advantage of Singlepass is that it avoids the possibility of JIT bombs.
For those with older Intel/AMD CPUs, the Singlepass compiler in Wasmer 2.2 also adds SSE 4.2 support as an alternative to its AVX paths.
In addition to Singlepass for AArch64, another 64-bit Arm addition with Wasmer 2.2 is now having official support for Apple's M1 processors. Outside of the AArch64 space, there are many bug fixes within Wasmer 2.2.
Learn more about Wasmer 2.2 and downloads via GitHub and the project site at Wasmer.io.
