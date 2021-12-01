Wasmer 2.1 WebAssembly Implementation Adds Virtual Filesystem, Lisp + Crystal Support
Wasmer as "the universal WebAssembly runtime" that focuses on being able to run WASM code on any platform is out with its next major release.

Released this summer was Wasmer 2.0 as a step forward for this open-source WASM implementation. The project remains focused on trying to compile "everything" to WebAssembly and to then run that on any operating system / platform or embed it in other languages or run it in a web browser. Wasmer 2.1 was released today as the next major iteration of the platform.

Wasmer 2.1 introduces a virtual file-system, which in particular should help when running Wasmer/WASI on JavaScript-based environments with limited native file-system support. Also notable with Wasmer 2.1 is its Singlepass compiler now being up to 10x faster for code compilation. Wasmer 2.1 has also migrated from LLVM 11 to LLVM 13 for its compiler infrastructure and also now has LLVM AArch64 support in place.

Wasmer 2.1 also adds Apple iOS support by pre-compiling a WASM file into a Dylib and loaded using the Dylib Engine at run-time to avoid Apple App Store approval requirements around JIT compilers. Also on the platform front, Wasmer's Singlepass compiler now supports Microsoft Windows.

