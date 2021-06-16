Wasmer 2.0 Released With Significantly Faster Runtime Performance, Quicker Deserialization
Going along with a number of other recent WebAssembly interpreter/run-time releases, Wasmer 2.0 has been released as this popular WebAssembly WASI and EmScripten run-time.

Following the recent RC, Wasmer 2.0 is now officially available. Wasmer 2.0 is quite exciting on the performance front with more optimal float handling with LLVM leading "up to +50% faster runtime speeds!" and usage of their Cranelift back-end providing another "+40% faster runtime speed." These big items plus other smaller enhancements make the Wasmer 2.0 run-time all the more exciting and performant.

Wasmer 2.0 also brings around 70% faster deserialization speeds as another performance win. The 2.0 run-time is also seeing better stability and resiliency.

Learn more about this exciting Wasmer 2.0 release via the project site at Wasmer.io. Binary downloads of Wasmer 2.0 for Linux, macOS, and Windows are available from GitHub.

Moving forward there are more performance and security improvements planned for this exciting WebAssembly System Interface (WASI) run-time.
