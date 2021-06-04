Wasmer 2.0 WebAssembly Runtime Is Near With Much Faster Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 4 June 2021 at 05:48 AM EDT. 2 Comments
WASM3 v0.5 released this week for that WebAssembly interpreter that claims to be the fastest. The Wasmer WebAssembly runtime for WASI/EmScripten meanwhile released its initial 2.0 release candidates this week where it's been upping the performance.

Over Wasmer 1.0 from January, the Wasmer 2.0 release has improvements to its float handling with the LLVM compiler that is yielding up to 50% faster runtime speeds. Wasmer 2.0 is also now employing the new Cranelift backend architecture for another 40% faster runtime. There is also 70% faster deserialization with the new Wasmer and various improvements to the stability of this WebAssembly runtime.

The initial release candidates of Wasmer 2.0 have been published now to the project's GitHub ahead of the official Wasmer 2.0.0 release in the near future for the increasingly competitive WebAssembly/WASI space.

Those wanting to learn more about the Wasmer runtime in general can visit the project site at Wasmer.io.
