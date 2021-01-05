Wasmer 1.0 Released As The Universal WebAssembly Runtime Outside The Browser
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 5 January 2021 at 03:08 PM EST. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
As we have been expecting in recent weeks, Wasmer 1.0 has been released as the "universal WebAssembly runtime" for helping to accelerate WASM adoption and new use-cases outside of the web browser.

Wasmer 1.0 marks the point at which this WebAssembly runtime believes its API is fully stabilized and is "better, easier to use, and more stable than ever before." They still have more WebAssembly plans post Wasmer 1.0, but at this point they are confident in their API.

Wasmer is one of several projects aiming to push WebAssembly into the desktop space.

Wasmer leverages the Rust programming language. More details on Wasmer 1.0 via GitHub and the project site at Wasmer.io.
Add A Comment
Related News
Rust 1.49 Released With 64-bit ARM Linux Support Rated Tier-1
Git 2.30 Released As More Projects Shift To "Main" As Their Default Branch Name
Ruby 3.0 Released With ~3x The Performance
Wasmer 1.0 RC1 Released For Running WebAssembly On The Desktop Or Anywhere
Git 2.30-rc0 Released With More Work On "Main" Branch Renaming, Fixes
OpenBLAS 0.3.13 Released With A RISC-V Port, POWER10 Optimizations
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds On The Importance Of ECC RAM, Calls Out Intel's "Bad Policies" Over ECC
Valve Continued Doing A Lot For Linux Gaming & Open-Source Radeon Drivers In 2020
ReactOS Has Been Steadily Improving As An Open-Source Windows Implementation
Valve's Steam Data For December Points To A Huge Dip For Linux Gaming Marketshare
Linux 5.11 Gets New Framework To Help Avoid Burning Your Skin On Hot Devices
Some Linux/Open-Source Letdowns Last For Years
Linux To Report MIPS Vulnerabilities But They Often Go Unreported Or Dead Vendors
AMD Wowed Linux Users In 2020 With Their Fantastic Zen 3 CPUs, Timely New Open-Source GPU Support