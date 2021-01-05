As we have been expecting in recent weeks, Wasmer 1.0 has been released as the "universal WebAssembly runtime" for helping to accelerate WASM adoption and new use-cases outside of the web browser.
Wasmer 1.0 marks the point at which this WebAssembly runtime believes its API is fully stabilized and is "better, easier to use, and more stable than ever before." They still have more WebAssembly plans post Wasmer 1.0, but at this point they are confident in their API.
Wasmer is one of several projects aiming to push WebAssembly into the desktop space.
Wasmer leverages the Rust programming language. More details on Wasmer 1.0 via GitHub and the project site at Wasmer.io.
Add A Comment