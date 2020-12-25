Wasmer 1.0 RC1 Released For Running WebAssembly On The Desktop Or Anywhere
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 25 December 2020 at 12:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
PROGRAMMING --
It's looking like Wasmer 1.0 will be released early in the new year as the open-source WebAssembly run-time for desktops or to run WASM code anywhere as a "universal runtime" in contexts outside of the web browser.

Wasmer has been making much progress over the past year and closing in on their version 1.0 milestone. Following the beta earlier this month that added Apple Silicon (Apple M1) support and other improvements, this WebAssembly macOS / Windows / Linux run-time is now to the release candidate phase with plenty of fixes.

This Rust-based WebAssembly implementation has seen a few low-level changes and a couple fixes to comprise the 1.0-RC1 release. This should be the Wasmer 1.0.0 API barring any last minute issues coming up.

More details on Wasmer 1.0-RC1 via GitHub and the project site at Wasmer.io.
Add A Comment
Related News
Git 2.30-rc0 Released With More Work On "Main" Branch Renaming, Fixes
OpenBLAS 0.3.13 Released With A RISC-V Port, POWER10 Optimizations
Wasmer 1.0 Beta Released For Running WebAssembly Code Anywhere
POCL 1.6-RC1 Released With Better CUDA Performance
RenderDoc 1.11 Released As The Leading Open-Source, Cross-Platform Graphics Debugger
PHP 8.0 Officially Released With Many Language Additions, Better Performance
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Sony Publishes An Official Linux Driver For PlayStation 5 DualSense Controllers
Debian Working To Modernize Its Website, Rolls Out New Homepage
Red Hat Continues Pleading The Case For Its CentOS Changes
GNOME Shell UX Continues Improving For GNOME 40
GTK 4.0 Toolkit Officially Released
Linux 5.11 XFS Will Flag File-Systems In Need Of Repair
Linspire 10 Beta Released - Claims To Be #1 Linux Distro For New/Intermediate/Power Users
Ubuntu Developers Get it Up And Running On Apple's M1 With Early Parallels Desktop Build