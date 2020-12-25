It's looking like Wasmer 1.0 will be released early in the new year as the open-source WebAssembly run-time for desktops or to run WASM code anywhere as a "universal runtime" in contexts outside of the web browser.
Wasmer has been making much progress over the past year and closing in on their version 1.0 milestone. Following the beta earlier this month that added Apple Silicon (Apple M1) support and other improvements, this WebAssembly macOS / Windows / Linux run-time is now to the release candidate phase with plenty of fixes.
This Rust-based WebAssembly implementation has seen a few low-level changes and a couple fixes to comprise the 1.0-RC1 release. This should be the Wasmer 1.0.0 API barring any last minute issues coming up.
More details on Wasmer 1.0-RC1 via GitHub and the project site at Wasmer.io.
