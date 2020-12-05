Wasmer is one of the leading software solutions aiming to bring WebAssembly (WASM) to the desktop rather than largely isolated to the web browser as is the case now. Wasmer aims to allow WASM programs anywhere and on any client while quickly closing in on its 1.0 release.
Wasmer 1.0 Alpha debuted in September while as we approach the end of the year the beta is now available. Wasmer provides a universal run-time so that WebAssembly can run across platforms / operating systems in a trusted manner.
With this week's Wasmer 1.0 Beta, there is now native support for Apple Silicon hardware, several bug fixes, bumping the Rust language build requirement to v1.47, and more.
Wasmer 1.0 Beta along with binaries for Linux, Windows, and macOS both for 64-bit x86 and ARM can be found via GitHub. Those wanting to learn more about this open-source, cross-platform WebAssembly runtime can visit Wasmer.io.
