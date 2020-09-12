Wasmer 1.0 Is Approaching For Running WebAssembly Anywhere
The Wasmer 1.0 alpha release is now available for running WebAssembly programs anywhere. Wasmer is about providing a universal runtime for WebAssembly (WASM) that can run across platforms / operating systems and also embed into other programming languages. Wasmer leverages WebAssembly principles to provide safety around untrusted code on top of its other design features.

Wasmer 1.0 Alpha 2 was released on Friday after the Alpha 1 release never ended up being tagged following the major code refactoring that put the project on its path to the 1.0 milestone. Wasmer 1.0 A2 brings additional fixes, support for opening special Unix files to the WASI FS code, and other work.

More details on Wasmer 1.0 Alpha 2 via GitHub. For learning more about this open-source WASM universal runtime project in general visit Wasmer.io.
