New Wasmtime and Wasmer releases appeared this week for advancing WebAssembly on the desktop.
First up is the new Wasmer release that continues to focus on being a universal WebAssembly runtime. Wasmer 1.0 Alpha 5 is the new release that brings a number of additions to its C language API, more examples for its Rust API usage, the new wasmer create-exe sub-command, upgraded Cranelift and other dependencies, better LLVM auto detection, and a variety of other improvements.
Wasmer 1.0 Alpha 5 can be found via its GitHub repository.
Wasmtime as the Bytecode Alliance project to serve as a standalone runtime for WebAssembly also saw a new release. Wasmtime 0.21 brings various small improvements to its WebAssembly platform.
Both Wasmer and Wasmtime continue advancing and as we roll into 2021 it will be interesting to see if WebAssembly makes more in-roads for universal desktop applications and other features around improving application/code portability and security.
Add A Comment