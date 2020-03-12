Wasmer 0.16 Released For Running WebAssembly Programs Anywhere
Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 12 March 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Wasmer 0.16 is released as the newest version of this "universal WebAssembly runtime" for running WebAssembly programs on the desktop that could in turn be written in a number of different programming languages.

Wasmer is one of the leading efforts for providing a WebAssembly run-time on the desktop and leading to great code portability and performance everywhere. Meanwhile Intel, Red Hat, Mozilla, and others continue investing in Wasmtime as a JIT-focused WebAssembly run-time.

With the release of Wasmer 0.16 there are fixes around WASI (WebAssembly System Interface) memory handling, better Wasmer integration on Microsoft Windows, and a new tool called wax for WAPM. Wax is a new WebAssembly package runner for Wasmer. Wax aims to make it easy to deploiy new WebAssembly tools without the need to install them globally, alter the PATH variable, or similar changes.

More details on Wasmer 0.16 via Wasmer on GitHub.
