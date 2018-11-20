Total War: WARHAMMER II Now Available For Linux Gamers, Powered By Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 20 November 2018 at 12:42 PM EST. 3 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Feral Interactive just lit up the Linux build of Total War: WARHAMMER II on Steam.

Total War: WARHAMMER II, the latest in the Total War franchise from Creative Assembly, is now natively available for Linux as well as macOS. Pricing is $59.99 USD via the Feral Store or Steam.

The game debuted for Windows in September of 2017. The Linux port is exclusively powered using the Vulkan graphics API. The Linux system requirements put the GTX 680 or R9 285 as a minimum while they recommend a GeForce GTX 970 or better or Radeon RX 480. The Linux Vulkan driver requirements aren't stiff either at Mesa 18.1.5+ or NVIDIA 396+, but obviously you may find better performance with the newer drivers.


Feral didn't seed early review access to this game for Linux testing, but will be running benchmarks starting today. I know the game though is automated benchmark friendly, so hopefully by tomorrow morning I will have a large AMD/NVIDIA Linux graphics card comparison for this game. Stay tuned for GPU/driver benchmarks for this latest AAA Linux game release!
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Feral Is Bringing Shadow of the Tomb Raider To Linux
Total War: WARHAMMER II Launching For Linux Next Week
Feral Announces Linux System Requirements For Vulkan-Powered Total War: WARHAMMER II
DXVK 0.92 Released With Fixes For Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Other Games
Microsoft Acquires Obsidian & inXile Entertainment
Unreal Engine 4.21 Released, Linux Now Defaults To Vulkan
Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ Released For $25 USD
Linus Torvalds Comments On STIBP & He's Not Happy - STIBP Default Will End Up Changing
Debian Packages To Eliminate Vendor-Specific Patches, Affecting Downstreams Like Ubuntu
What Do You Want To See Out Of The Redesigned, Next-Gen Raspberry Pi?
Linux 4.20 Showing Some Performance Slowdowns
The Open-Source AMD Linux Driver Stack Hitting Problems With The Radeon RX 590