Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War Released With Launch-Day Linux Support

For those looking to pick up a new Linux game this weekend, Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Relics of War was released today with same-day native Linux support.
Proxy Studios (and published by Slitherine Software) has released this 4X turn-based strategy game with Windows/Linux support. The game is priced at $40 USD.
The Linux system requirements are fairly light with just needing OpenGL 3.3. The hardware requirements come down to the same as Windows with at least a Radeon HD 5750 / GeForce GTS 450 but they recommend at least a GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon R9 270X.
"Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War brings you to a world of terror and violence. Four factions will engage in a brutal war for dominance over the planet’s resources. In the first 4X turn-based strategy game set in Warhammer 40,000 you will lead one of four factions: Astra Militarum, Space Marines, Orks and Necrons, each with their own unique gameplay, technological tree, units and heroes. Face a challenging AI or cooperate or compete with friends and strangers across the globe." Learn more via the Steam Store.
3 Comments