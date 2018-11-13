Total War: WARHAMMER II Launching For Linux Next Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 16 November 2018 at 11:29 AM EST. 1 Comment
Feral Interactive has just announced that Total War: WARHAMMER II will be released for Linux (and macOS) next week.

On 20 November they will be releasing this latest native Linux game port following the Windows release a year ago. We've known it was slated for November and now it looks like they have the release all squared away for debut next Tuesday.

A few days back they announced the Warhammer II Linux system requirements and, yes, this is another Vulkan-powered Linux game port.


We'll have benchmarks of this game next week on Phoronix. More details on this Feral game port via FeralInteractive.com.
