Total War: WARHAMMER II Launching For Linux Next Week

Feral Interactive has just announced that Total War: WARHAMMER II will be released for Linux (and macOS) next week.
On 20 November they will be releasing this latest native Linux game port following the Windows release a year ago. We've known it was slated for November and now it looks like they have the release all squared away for debut next Tuesday.
A few days back they announced the Warhammer II Linux system requirements and, yes, this is another Vulkan-powered Linux game port.
We'll have benchmarks of this game next week on Phoronix. More details on this Feral game port via FeralInteractive.com.
