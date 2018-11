Total War: WARHAMMER II Launching For Linux Next Week

Feral Interactive has just announced that Total War: WARHAMMER II will be released for Linux (and macOS) next week.On 20 November they will be releasing this latest native Linux game port following the Windows release a year ago. We've known it was slated for November and now it looks like they have the release all squared away for debut next Tuesday.A few days back they announced the Warhammer II Linux system requirements and, yes, this is another Vulkan-powered Linux game port.

We'll have benchmarks of this game next week on Phoronix. More details on this Feral game port via FeralInteractive.com