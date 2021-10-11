Walmart Pushes Open-Source L3AF To Help Out eBPF Ecosystem
Written by Michael Larabel on 11 October 2021
Retail shopping giant Walmart has found use out eBPF programs and today announced the open-source L3AF to help in the effort.

L3AF provides "Kernel Functions as a Service" and delivers complete lifecycle management of eBPF programs in the Linux kernel. Walmart uses L3AF for XDP-based packet processing at their enormous scale.

Walmart is even backing the creation of an online marketplace for eBPF programs, "our vision is to create a marketplace for eBPF programs (Kernel Functions), where users and developers can share their own signed kernel functions and download kernel functions from others. Our L3AF platform can then be used to orchestrate and compose selected kernel functions from the marketplace to several business needs. In this way, L3AF provides developers with a cloud and vendor-agnostic platform for adding capabilities to an operating system at runtime. We believe that the creation of such a fully integrated software ecosystem around eBPF will unleash its full potential for community adoption."


All the interesting technical details on L3AF can be found via the new project site at l3af.io.

Walmart announced today that the open-source L3AF project for complete lifecycle management of eBPF programs will be hosted by the Linux Foundation.

More details on today's news via LinuxFoundation.org.
