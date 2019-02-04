Waffle Is Still Cooking For X11/Wayland Agnostic OpenGL/GLES Apps
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 4 February 2019 at 06:19 AM EST. 2 Comments
X.ORG --
Waffle is the seven year old project that started out as an Intel side-project to allow run-time selection of X11/Wayland support as well as OpenGL or OpenGL ES. It's been a while since hearing much about Waffle, but it is still being consumed and improved upon.

Collabora's Emil Velikov presented on Waffle at this past weekend's FOSDEM 2019 conference in Brussels. He introduced Waffle for those unfamiliar with this means of making applications/games port portable by targeting this agnostic library that runs across the various windowing systems and graphics APIs. Waffle's usage is mostly by the likes of Piglit and other testing/developer libraries, but there has been an open-source game or two making use of it for easier Wayland support.

Waffle today also supports Windows WGL, CGL, Native Client (NaCl), EGL + Android, and other targets. Waffle was also recently ported to the Meson build system.

Some of the upcoming Waffle plans according to Velikov are finishing up their transition to Gitlab, improved Android support, better continuous integration, and other functionality.

Those wanting to learn more about Waffle can check out Emil's slides (PDF).
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related X.Org News
Libinput Working On User-Space Support For High Resolution Scroll Wheels
Is It Worth Releasing X.Org Server Updates For Old Branches To Help Vintage Hardware?
The X.Org Server Continues Cruising Along As We Approach 2019
Imagine 128 & Matrox Linux X.Org Display Drivers See Updates For The 2018 Holidays
i3 Window Manager v4.16 Released
X.Org Server 1.20.3 Released To Fix New Security Issue
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Likely To See A Hardware Accelerator Subsystem
Valve Publishes Initial Steam Linux Figures For 2019
DXVK 0.96 Released With More Optimizations, Game Fixes
Systemd 241 Release Candidate Now Available For Testing
Benchmarking The Current Spectre + Meltdown Performance Overhead For 10 GbE Networking
Initial Hands-On & Benchmarking With The Dell XPS 9380 Pre-Loaded With Ubuntu 18.04 LTS