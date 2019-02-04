Waffle Is Still Cooking For X11/Wayland Agnostic OpenGL/GLES Apps

Waffle is the seven year old project that started out as an Intel side-project to allow run-time selection of X11/Wayland support as well as OpenGL or OpenGL ES. It's been a while since hearing much about Waffle, but it is still being consumed and improved upon.
Collabora's Emil Velikov presented on Waffle at this past weekend's FOSDEM 2019 conference in Brussels. He introduced Waffle for those unfamiliar with this means of making applications/games port portable by targeting this agnostic library that runs across the various windowing systems and graphics APIs. Waffle's usage is mostly by the likes of Piglit and other testing/developer libraries, but there has been an open-source game or two making use of it for easier Wayland support.
Waffle today also supports Windows WGL, CGL, Native Client (NaCl), EGL + Android, and other targets. Waffle was also recently ported to the Meson build system.
Some of the upcoming Waffle plans according to Velikov are finishing up their transition to Gitlab, improved Android support, better continuous integration, and other functionality.
Those wanting to learn more about Waffle can check out Emil's slides (PDF).
