Why not start off your morning with a waffle? Waffle 1.6 was just released as this long-running but recently silent project providing a library that allows deferring OpenGL and windowing system selection until run-time for making software more portable across today's mobile systems and desktops and supporting both X11 and Wayland, among other possible options.
Waffle was started some seven years ago for allowing GL / windowing system run-time selections. It's been working on X11/Wayland agnostic OpenGL / OpenGL ES applications albeit with not a lot of talk recently.
Intel open-source developer Dylan Baker took up some improvements and work on Waffle while announcing Waffle 1.6 on Friday. This new Waffle version adds a Meson build system option alongside CMake, adds NaCl (Native Client) support to CMake, allows a JSON output option for wflinfo, adds EGL/GBM modifiers support, and now works out-of-the-box on FreeBSD when using the new Meson build system support.
More details on this new Waffle 1.6 release via the Mesa release announcement.
Add A Comment