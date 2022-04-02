Wacom Talks Up Their Linux Support

As longtime Linux users likely know or even those reading Phoronix over the years, Wacom devices have generally worked well on Linux. Not that it should be particularly surprising, Wacom recently published a blog post talking up their twenty years of Linux support for their various drawing pens and tablets.
Wacom noted how their pens/tablets have been adopted in "many Linux enterprise environments beyond the creative industry" thanks to their first-rate Linux support. Finance, banking, medical, and public sectors were noted among the areas using their hardware on Linux.
Wacom's current recommendations around Linux include using the GNOME desktop on a distribution like CentOS 8 Stream, Fedora Workstation 35, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, or Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
While Wacom does make Linux contributions themselves, they also noted Red Hat's involvement. "Today, Wacom devices have excellent Linux support and are enjoying broad adoption by artists and designers using Linux platforms. Thanks to Wacom’s partnership with Red Hat, we have been able to see Wacom device support and adoption across many Linux distributions."
Those wanting to read Wacom's blog post talking up their Linux/open-source support in 2022 can find it on Wacom.com.
