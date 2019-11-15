WXRC Is The Wayland XR Compositor For VR Headsets

Drew DeVault of Sway/WL-ROOTS notoriety and longtime Wayland developer Simon Ser have started development on WXRC, a new Wayland compositor.
WXRC is the Wayland XR Compositor and is based on OpenXR and the open-source Monado implementation. This is better than the past Linux VR desktop efforts we've recently seen that relied on SteamVR. As of this week, WXRC has working 3D Wayland clients.
Some other Linux VR desktop work we've seen has included the Arcan-powered Safespaces VR/3D desktop built on OpenHMD and the Xrdesktop developed by Collabora with Valve money.
More details on WXRC can be found via this blog post by Drew DeVault. The WXRC code is developed on Sourcehut.
Add A Comment