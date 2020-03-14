WSL2 Reaching General Availability In Windows 10 v2004

Microsoft announced in their forthcoming Windows 10 Version 2004 update that Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL2) will be entering general availability status.
Microsoft is ready to promote WSL2 for being officially a part of Windows 10 for this Hyper-V based approach for having Linux command-line access from within Windows.
Besides being officially ready with Windows 10 Version 2004, beginning with that release they are also moving to ship their WSL2 Linux kernel as part of updates via Windows Update. They believe distributing the kernel via Windows Update will allow for better flexibility and agility.
More details on the Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 promotion via the Windows Command-Line Blog.
WSL2 was introduced last year with a primary focus on offering better performance over their original WSL implementation.
Windows 10 Version 2004 should be officially out in May and besides officially embracing WSL2 there are other improvements like GPU temperature reporting from the task manager, settings handling improvements, improved tablet/convertible PC experience, search improvements, and other enhancements. Those wanting to try the Version 2004 update today can already do so via the Windows Insider's Preview Slow-Ring updates.
Fresh WSL2 benchmarks will come once Version 2004 has officially shipped.
