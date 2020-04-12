A public service announcement was issued with Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) currently will have issues in running Ubuntu 20.04 LTS so users should either wait for Microsoft to release a fix, upgrade to WSL2, or stick to using the older Ubuntu 18.04 LTS instead.
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is running into an issue on WSL(1) due to the operating system shipping Glibc 2.31. With the updated GNU C LIbrary there is a change to nanosleep() in using CLOCK_REALTIME. But Windows Subsystem for Linux did not build in CLOCK_REALTIME support so now users need to wait for Windows Subsystem for Linux to add CLOCK_REALTIME support into their glibc handling with WSL.
While Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is officially shipping in two weeks, a WSL1 fix for it outside of Windows Insider builds will likely not see a fix to extinguish this issue "for a couple months."
Until such a fix ships to the masses, WSL users should stick to using Ubuntu 18.04 LTS or otherwise switch over to using WSL2.
More details via this warning post.
